LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QFTA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

