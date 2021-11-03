LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,804 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

