Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,751 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Q2 worth $51,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth $118,000.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $4,910,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

