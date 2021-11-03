State Street Corp Has $143.73 Million Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,177 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.26% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $143,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after buying an additional 247,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

