Peter Cumins Acquires 85,000 Shares of Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Stock

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) insider Peter Cumins bought 85,000 shares of Cash Converters International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$21,590.00 ($15,421.43).

Peter Cumins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Peter Cumins bought 308,000 shares of Cash Converters International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$80,080.00 ($57,200.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Cash Converters International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Cash Converters International

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The Franchise Operations segment engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide.

