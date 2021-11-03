ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $57.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

