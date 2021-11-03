Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $19,187.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $19,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.