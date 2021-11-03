Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $37,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,240.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 438,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.87.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

