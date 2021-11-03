Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 1,010,025 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 359,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

