Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $35,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 87,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,690,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,533,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

