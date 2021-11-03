Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 164,763 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

