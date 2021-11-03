Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $35.99 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $35,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $113.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.56. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

