Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 58,290 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 117.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,290 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth approximately $20,765,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 111.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.