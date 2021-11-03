Hecla Mining (HL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hecla Mining stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 268.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Hecla Mining worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.