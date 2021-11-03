Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Holdings Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.64% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,261 shares of company stock worth $2,835,233 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

