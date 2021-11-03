PDT Partners LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BV opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

