Parker-Hannifin (PH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY22 guidance at $16.20-17.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $16.200-$17.000 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PH stock opened at $301.93 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $216.92 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

