Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.