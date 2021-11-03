Insider Buying: AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Buys 41,666 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) insider Paul Ruiz acquired 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,833.02 ($14,166.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About AMA Group

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories.

