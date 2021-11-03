Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.70% of Valmont Industries worth $135,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMI. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $243.95 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.01 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.