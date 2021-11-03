State Street Corp Grows Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 892,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Old National Bancorp worth $151,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 700.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

