Short Interest in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Declines By 29.3%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GHAC stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHAC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth $183,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth $198,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth $814,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

