New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NEN stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

In other New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership news, Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.90 per share, with a total value of $154,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

