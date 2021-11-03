Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 2446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

