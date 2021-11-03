ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth $137,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

