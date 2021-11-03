Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.38

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.38, with a volume of 2363732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neo Lithium from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$910.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

