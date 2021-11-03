$0.23 EPS Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 4.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

