Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 91,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,014,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

