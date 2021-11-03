Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 8% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.16 and last traded at $79.13. 76,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,406,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $3,874,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Bilibili by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

