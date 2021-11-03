Brokerages Anticipate Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578 over the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 45.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,007 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Skillz by 47.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $5,636,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55. Skillz has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.63.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

