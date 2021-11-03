Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $157,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.