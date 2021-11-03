Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $32,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $82,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 284,412 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $49,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $258.01 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.40 and a 52-week high of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day moving average of $221.54.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.