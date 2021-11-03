ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $33,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $60,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 18.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 53,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 324,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAN opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.55.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

