Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

