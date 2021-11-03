Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $34.19 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 66,029 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of AtriCure worth $34,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $2,664,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 335.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 184.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

