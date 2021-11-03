First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,860 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of First American Financial worth $35,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 587,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,067 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAF opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.39 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

