Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

