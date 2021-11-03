Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 160,262 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 497.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 227,361 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.