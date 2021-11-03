Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of MOG.B stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Moog has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Moog from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

