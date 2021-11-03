Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insider Glenn Hedde Sells 1,767 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CUBI opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

