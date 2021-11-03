Arko (ARKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Arko to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arko alerts:

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arko by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arko by 2,069.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 50,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.