Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

