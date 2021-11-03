Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 31,021 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 199.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $58,896.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,631 shares of company stock worth $390,855 over the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $378.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.