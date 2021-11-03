MML Investors Services LLC Sells 4,320 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

