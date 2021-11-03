Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 113,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VNDA opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

