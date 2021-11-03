Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,121.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 110,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after buying an additional 107,889 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 835.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

