California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 92,031 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,031 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Essential Utilities worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

