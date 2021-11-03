111,210 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 111,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,036,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.15 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $97.72 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $887,401.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,795 shares of company stock valued at $45,809,974 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.