California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $18,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.