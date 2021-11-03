KeyCorp Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $379.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $373.00 to $379.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBAC. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $367.38.

SBA Communications stock opened at $358.34 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 149.31 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

